Banjara community's ST demand sparks political debate in Maharashtra
The Banjara community in Maharashtra is calling for recognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) to access reservation benefits in education and jobs.
Their demand has become more urgent after the recent suicide of a 32-year-old Banjara graduate.
They point to the Hyderabad Gazette as evidence that their community was placed in the ST category, and their fight comes amid ongoing reservation debates between Marathas and OBCs.
Hunger strike, protests planned as OBCs, political leaders divided
The issue has split political leaders—some, like NCP's Indraneel Naik, are backing the Banjaras, while others such as Shiv Sena MLA Amshya Padavi are firmly against it, even saying he'd risk his government post over it.
OBC groups also oppose the move out of concern for their own quotas.
Meanwhile, two young Banjaras have been on a hunger strike since September 11 in Jalna, with plans for major protests in Jalna and Beed on September 15—showing just how intense Maharashtra's reservation politics have become this year.