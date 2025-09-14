Banjara community's ST demand sparks political debate in Maharashtra

Hunger strike, protests planned as OBCs, political leaders divided

The issue has split political leaders—some, like NCP's Indraneel Naik, are backing the Banjaras, while others such as Shiv Sena MLA Amshya Padavi are firmly against it, even saying he'd risk his government post over it.

OBC groups also oppose the move out of concern for their own quotas.

Meanwhile, two young Banjaras have been on a hunger strike since September 11 in Jalna, with plans for major protests in Jalna and Beed on September 15—showing just how intense Maharashtra's reservation politics have become this year.