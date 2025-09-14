Chandigarh: 46 assaults on police officers since 2021
Since 2021, there have been 46 assaults on Chandigarh Police officers while they were on duty, leading to 67 injuries and two tragic deaths.
The worst year was 2021, with 13 attacks and nearly half the total injuries.
Some incidents were especially serious, like a drunk driver crashing into a check post in March 2025, killing two officers and a civilian.
Senior Superintendent Kanwardeep Kaur speaks on challenges
These assaults usually happen when officers are out doing everyday tasks—patrolling streets or managing traffic.
Many attacks stem from people resisting arrest or acting out under the influence.
Even though cases have dropped since their peak in 2021, the risks for police remain real.
To support their teams, Chandigarh Police recently doubled accident insurance to ₹10 lakh and increased compensation for families of fallen officers to ₹1.3 crore—a move Senior Superintendent Kanwardeep Kaur says shows their ongoing commitment despite tough challenges.