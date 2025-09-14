Chandigarh: 46 assaults on police officers since 2021

Senior Superintendent Kanwardeep Kaur speaks on challenges

These assaults usually happen when officers are out doing everyday tasks—patrolling streets or managing traffic.

Many attacks stem from people resisting arrest or acting out under the influence.

Even though cases have dropped since their peak in 2021, the risks for police remain real.

To support their teams, Chandigarh Police recently doubled accident insurance to ₹10 lakh and increased compensation for families of fallen officers to ₹1.3 crore—a move Senior Superintendent Kanwardeep Kaur says shows their ongoing commitment despite tough challenges.