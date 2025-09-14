Next Article
Himachal village Malana cut off for over a year
Malana, a remote village in Himachal Pradesh, has been completely cut off after floods wiped out the wooden bridge back in August 2024.
With roads blocked and ration depots closed since July, around 3,000 residents are running low on food and essentials.
Locals have reached out to officials for urgent help—like airdropped supplies and repairs—just to get by.
Prices of basics like onions, flour have soared
Being isolated has sent prices of basics like onions and flour soaring, while electricity and water have also been out for weeks.
Medical care is almost impossible to access right now; pregnant women, the elderly, and people with serious illnesses are especially at risk as everyone waits for relief or a way out.