Next Article
Punjab floods damage 3,850 government schools, repair costs touch ₹225cr
Recent floods in Punjab have hit schools hard—over 3,850 government schools were damaged, with repair costs adding up to nearly ₹225 crore.
The education department is now facing a huge task to get things back on track and has reached out for extra funds.
Amritsar took biggest blow
Amritsar took the biggest blow, with damages worth ₹25 crore across 341 schools. Hoshiarpur and Moga also saw major losses.
In SAS Nagar, eight block education offices were badly affected too.
One girls' school in Lehra was so badly damaged that students had to be shifted elsewhere for safety until repairs are done.