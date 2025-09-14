Why Banjara community in Maharashtra is demanding ST status

Complications of reservation system in Maharashtra

This demand turned urgent after a 32-year-old Banjara man died by suicide, leaving a note asking for ST recognition—putting a human face on the struggle.

While NCP leaders back the Banjaras, some tribal leaders from Shiv Sena and Congress worry their own quotas could shrink.

The debate highlights just how complicated Maharashtra's reservation system has become, with different groups competing for limited opportunities and tensions rising as elections approach.