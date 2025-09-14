Next Article
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra paused after landslide kills 34
The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on hold indefinitely because of ongoing heavy rain and landslides.
The Shrine Board made this call after a tragic landslide on August 26 took 34 lives.
For now, the yatra is paused until it's safe again.
Shrine Board thanks devotees for their patience
Landslides have blocked key roads like the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, making travel risky for everyone.
The Shrine Board is asking devotees to check official updates for any news about the yatra restarting.
Local businesses that depend on pilgrims are struggling right now, and the Board thanked everyone for their patience and understanding during this tough time.