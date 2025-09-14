Next Article
IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai, Raigad on September 14-15
Mumbai's short break from the rain is over. The IMD says scattered showers will pick up and turn heavy on Sunday and Monday.
Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane till September 15, with temps around 25-30°C.
Raigad is on orange alert till Tuesday morning, though it should see lighter rainfall.
Rainy days ahead
Rain isn't letting up soon—expect moderate showers and cloudy skies in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad at least through September 18.
Heavy downpours on September 14-15 could mean waterlogging and messy commutes.
With about 14 rainy days expected this month (totaling around 408mm), it's a good idea to plan ahead if you're heading out.