IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai, Raigad on September 14-15 India Sep 14, 2025

Mumbai's short break from the rain is over. The IMD says scattered showers will pick up and turn heavy on Sunday and Monday.

Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane till September 15, with temps around 25-30°C.

Raigad is on orange alert till Tuesday morning, though it should see lighter rainfall.