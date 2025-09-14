Only EC can update voter lists, not courts: Supreme Court
The Election Commission (EC) just told the Supreme Court it alone should handle updating India's voter lists, especially when it comes to big revisions.
This was in response to a petition asking courts to order regular roll updates in states with lots of illegal migration.
The EC pushed back, saying court directions would step on its legal turf and that it's already following the rules set out in the Representation of People Act.
EC shares plans for upcoming revisions
The EC made it clear—keeping voter rolls accurate is its job, not the courts.'
It highlighted that regular updates are already happening as per law, and shared plans for upcoming revisions using January 1, 2026 as a reference date (except in Bihar).
The commission says it's committed to keeping things fair and up-to-date, even as political parties raise concerns about roll integrity.