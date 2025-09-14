Only EC can update voter lists, not courts: Supreme Court India Sep 14, 2025

The Election Commission (EC) just told the Supreme Court it alone should handle updating India's voter lists, especially when it comes to big revisions.

This was in response to a petition asking courts to order regular roll updates in states with lots of illegal migration.

The EC pushed back, saying court directions would step on its legal turf and that it's already following the rules set out in the Representation of People Act.