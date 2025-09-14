Next Article
Refusing to give money for alcohol: man stabs wife
A 37-year-old man, Karn Singh, was arrested in Gurugram on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his wife, Dhanni Devi (30), near Civil Lines police station.
The attack happened as she was heading to her employer's bungalow and reportedly refused to give him money for alcohol.
Couple separated due to repeated domestic violence
Police say Singh's drinking had caused repeated violence at home, which eventually led to disputes and the couple to separate.
Devi was living with their five children while Singh stayed in Delhi.
Her brother recalled past incidents of abuse, including one from August 22 when Singh tried to hit her with a brick.
After the murder complaint from her family, Singh was quickly taken into custody.