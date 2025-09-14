Haryana: Bus hits tractor-trolley, 3 dead, 25 injured
A serious road accident in Sirsa, Haryana on Saturday left three people dead and 25 others injured, with six sustaining serious injuries.
The collision happened near Kashi Ka Bas village when a Haryana Roadways bus crashed into a tractor-trolley carrying laborers to pick cotton.
The impact flipped the trolley, leading to tragic losses and injuries—those hurt are now being treated at Sirsa civil hospital.
Transport Minister calls for probe
The victims include Vimala Devi, Krishan, and one person who hasn't been identified yet.
According to Ellenabad police officer Pragat Singh, it looks like rash driving by the bus driver caused the accident.
Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij has called for a full investigation by a team of experts and police officers to figure out exactly what went wrong. He emphasized that any negligence will face strict action.