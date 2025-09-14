Haryana: Bus hits tractor-trolley, 3 dead, 25 injured

Transport Minister calls for probe

The victims include Vimala Devi, Krishan, and one person who hasn't been identified yet.

According to Ellenabad police officer Pragat Singh, it looks like rash driving by the bus driver caused the accident.

Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij has called for a full investigation by a team of experts and police officers to figure out exactly what went wrong. He emphasized that any negligence will face strict action.