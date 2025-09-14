Stray dog bites? UP mandates microchipping before release
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out a new rule: if a stray dog bites someone, it gets microchipped before being released back on the streets.
The move, announced on September 10, 2025, is all about tracking aggressive dogs and enforcing accountability for repeat biting incidents.
Municipal teams will handle the tagging at Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centers.
What happens to a biting dog?
Bitten by a stray? That dog will spend 10 days in quarantine at an ABC Center for vet care—and sterilization if needed—while all its details and the incident get logged.
If a dog bites again, microchip data helps spot repeat offenders.
Habitual biters won't go back to the streets; they'll stay in custody unless someone adopts them after strict checks.
Why this rule is important
With nearly 28,000 bite complaints since 2019 in Lucknow alone, officials hope this approach balances public safety with animal welfare—tracking problem dogs without being harsh.
It's part of ongoing efforts to make city life safer for everyone (paws included).