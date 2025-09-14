Stray dog bites? UP mandates microchipping before release

What happens to a biting dog?

Bitten by a stray? That dog will spend 10 days in quarantine at an ABC Center for vet care—and sterilization if needed—while all its details and the incident get logged.

If a dog bites again, microchip data helps spot repeat offenders.

Habitual biters won't go back to the streets; they'll stay in custody unless someone adopts them after strict checks.