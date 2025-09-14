Next Article
Ayodhya to host record-breaking Deepotsav with 26L diyas, green fireworks
Ayodhya is gearing up for a record-breaking Deepotsav on October 19, 2025, where the city will light over 26 lakh (2.6 million) diyas along the Saryu river.
The celebration, started by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017, mixes age-old Diwali traditions with a modern twist—think green fireworks and eco-friendly festivities.
Eco-friendly celebrations
Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh says preparations are in full swing to make this event both grand and sustainable.
Pollution-free fireworks set to music and dance will keep things lively while protecting the environment.
This year's goal is to beat last year's record of 25.1 lakh diyas and officially set a new Guinness World Record, all while showcasing Ayodhya's rich heritage to visitors from around the world.