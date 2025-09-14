Ayodhya to host record-breaking Deepotsav with 26L diyas, green fireworks

Eco-friendly celebrations

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh says preparations are in full swing to make this event both grand and sustainable.

Pollution-free fireworks set to music and dance will keep things lively while protecting the environment.

This year's goal is to beat last year's record of 25.1 lakh diyas and officially set a new Guinness World Record, all while showcasing Ayodhya's rich heritage to visitors from around the world.