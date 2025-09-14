Next Article
Union minister visits Samba-Kathua villages after floods, distributes relief
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited villages in Kathua and Samba districts after recent floods, meeting locals, checking out the damage to crops and homes, and handing out relief supplies.
He promised quick compensation for losses and brought water purifiers to help prevent disease.
₹50 lakh worth of nano-tech is being used
Singh highlighted that ₹50 lakh worth of nano-tech is being used to help border residents recover, and praised the BSF for reaching out to the affected people before the local administration began rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Sunil Sharma visited cloudburst-affected Ramban district—where five people died—and pledged immediate aid plus new houses for the two affected families of Gadigarm who lost their homes.