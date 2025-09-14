DRI busts ₹12cr smuggling attempt of Pakistani goods via Dubai India Sep 14, 2025

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just busted a major smuggling attempt at Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port, seizing 28 containers packed with cosmetics and dry dates worth ₹12 crore.

These goods were secretly shipped from Pakistan—despite India's ban on Pakistani imports since May 2024—by routing them through Dubai to disguise their origin.