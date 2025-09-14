Next Article
DRI busts ₹12cr smuggling attempt of Pakistani goods via Dubai
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just busted a major smuggling attempt at Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port, seizing 28 containers packed with cosmetics and dry dates worth ₹12 crore.
These goods were secretly shipped from Pakistan—despite India's ban on Pakistani imports since May 2024—by routing them through Dubai to disguise their origin.
Arrests made in the case
The operation involved players from Pakistan, India, and the UAE. A Dubai-based Indian supplier was arrested for faking invoices and coordinating the scheme for a commission.
DRI also nabbed a customs broker linked to false declarations.
This isn't a one-off—just last July, DRI seized similar shipments worth ₹9 crore, showing they're staying sharp against import scams.