How Bengaluru police cracked India's 1st 'sex and the city' case

From befriending the accused to his confession

Inspector B B Ashok Kumar and his team tracked down the accused, Kadiresh, thanks to a nurse who treated him for stab wounds from the woman's attempt to defend herself.

Instead of harsh tactics, police befriended Kadiresh and served him alcohol during questioning, which eventually led him to confess.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1998—a big win for Bengaluru police that drew global attention and highlighted safety issues for travelers in India.