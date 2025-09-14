How Bengaluru police cracked India's 1st 'sex and the city' case
Back in 1996, while investigating the murder of British national James William Stuart in Bengaluru, police discovered his partner—a 27-year-old British woman—had also been attacked.
She reported being raped by an autorickshaw driver after getting lost and falling asleep during her ride.
Her story only surfaced because of the murder probe, leading to a deeper investigation into both crimes.
From befriending the accused to his confession
Inspector B B Ashok Kumar and his team tracked down the accused, Kadiresh, thanks to a nurse who treated him for stab wounds from the woman's attempt to defend herself.
Instead of harsh tactics, police befriended Kadiresh and served him alcohol during questioning, which eventually led him to confess.
He was sentenced to life in prison in 1998—a big win for Bengaluru police that drew global attention and highlighted safety issues for travelers in India.