JKSA warns Kashmiri students ahead of India vs Pakistan clash
With the big India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match approaching, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) is asking Kashmiri students across India to be extra cautious on social media.
In past years, some students have landed in legal trouble for their social media activity or comments during India-Pakistan matches.
JKSA's national convenor Nasir Khuehami is reminding everyone to treat this as just a game and avoid actions that could cause problems.
Khuehami highlights the need for caution
Khuehami pointed out that emotions are running high, especially after incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack and the escalation of conflict.
He shared that even though Kashmiris have condemned the attack and shown support for its victims, students in other states have still faced hostility.
The main message: focus on safety and keep things peaceful during this sensitive time.