JKSA warns Kashmiri students ahead of India vs Pakistan clash India Sep 14, 2025

With the big India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match approaching, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) is asking Kashmiri students across India to be extra cautious on social media.

In past years, some students have landed in legal trouble for their social media activity or comments during India-Pakistan matches.

JKSA's national convenor Nasir Khuehami is reminding everyone to treat this as just a game and avoid actions that could cause problems.