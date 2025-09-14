Maoist leader Kalpana's surrender: What is 'Naxal Mukti' scheme India Sep 14, 2025

Pothula Padmavathi, a top leader in the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered to Telangana police on September 6, 2025.

Known as Kalpana, she spent over four decades living undercover, leading parallel governance for the Maoists and holding key roles like central committee member and secretary.

She joined the movement in 1982 and is the widow of slain commander Kishanji.