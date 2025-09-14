Next Article
Maoist leader Kalpana's surrender: What is 'Naxal Mukti' scheme
Pothula Padmavathi, a top leader in the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered to Telangana police on September 6, 2025.
Known as Kalpana, she spent over four decades living undercover, leading parallel governance for the Maoists and holding key roles like central committee member and secretary.
She joined the movement in 1982 and is the widow of slain commander Kishanji.
Padmavathi's surrender fits into a growing trend. After her surrender, Padmavathi faces investigation for insurgency-related crimes.
The state government will now oversee her rehabilitation as part of its push to reduce militancy and encourage more surrenders in the region.