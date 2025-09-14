Next Article
LeT rebuilding Muridke base; Pakistan funding project: Intel report
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is busy rebuilding its Markaz Taiba base in Muridke, Pakistan, after the Indian Air Force destroyed much of it in a May airstrike.
Demolition wrapped up by September 7, and the new facility is set to be ready by February 2026.
For now, LeT has shifted training to other locations.
Rebuild shows careful planning, aligns with key dates
This rebuild lines up with key dates like Kashmir Solidarity Day and LeT's annual convention—showing careful planning.
Pakistan has pledged at least PKR 4 crore for the project (with costs likely topping PKR 15 crore), while LeT is also funneling money through staged flood relief drives involving officials.
All this points to ongoing support for LeT and rising security risks for India, especially around Kashmir.