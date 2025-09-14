LeT rebuilding Muridke base; Pakistan funding project: Intel report India Sep 14, 2025

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is busy rebuilding its Markaz Taiba base in Muridke, Pakistan, after the Indian Air Force destroyed much of it in a May airstrike.

Demolition wrapped up by September 7, and the new facility is set to be ready by February 2026.

For now, LeT has shifted training to other locations.