Deccan Traps, Varkala cliffs: India's new natural sites for UNESCO
India has put seven new natural sites on UNESCO's Tentative List for World Heritage status, announced this week.
These spots—from the volcanic Deccan Traps in Maharashtra to ancient caves in Meghalaya and the dramatic Varkala cliffs in Kerala—show off how diverse and unique India's landscapes really are.
69 sites on India's tentative list
Getting onto UNESCO's Tentative List is a big step for any site hoping to become a World Heritage Site someday.
With these additions, India now has 69 places on its list, mixing cultural icons and stunning nature. It's a reminder of how much there still is to explore—and protect—across the country.
Plus, it highlights how groups like the Archaeological Survey of India are working behind the scenes to help preserve these treasures for everyone.