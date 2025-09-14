Deccan Traps, Varkala cliffs: India's new natural sites for UNESCO

69 sites on India's tentative list

Getting onto UNESCO's Tentative List is a big step for any site hoping to become a World Heritage Site someday.

With these additions, India now has 69 places on its list, mixing cultural icons and stunning nature. It's a reminder of how much there still is to explore—and protect—across the country.

Plus, it highlights how groups like the Archaeological Survey of India are working behind the scenes to help preserve these treasures for everyone.