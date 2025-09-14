Next Article
90 Rajasthan schoolchildren hospitalized after eating mid-day meal
About 90 students from a government school in Dausa, Rajasthan, landed in the hospital on Friday after eating chapati and vegetables served during their mid-day meal.
Many complained of nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain soon after lunch.
Food samples being tested to find out what went wrong
A medical team treated the affected children at school before rushing students to a nearby health center; 49 needed further care at Dausa District Hospital but everyone was stable by evening.
The District Collector said all medical help is being provided and food samples are being tested to find out what went wrong.
Local leaders visited the kids in hospital and assured families that the government would take the matter seriously.