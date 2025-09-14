Delhi: Speech therapist booked for sexually assaulting minor

POCSO case registered, accused arrested

The situation came to light when the girl began imitating sexual acts at home. After gentle questioning, she told her mother that the therapist had touched her inappropriately during sessions.

Medical examination was conducted and the report was taken into account by police.

Police acted quickly—registering a case under the POCSO Act and other laws, arresting the accused, and collecting supporting evidence from educators and family videos.

Investigators are now preparing the chargesheet as they work to ensure justice for the young survivor.