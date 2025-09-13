IMD warns of heavy rain in north coastal Andhra until 20th
If you're in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, keep those umbrellas handy—IMD says thundershowers are sticking around until September 20.
Districts like Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, NTR, Krishna, and Eluru have all been put on alert after some serious rain hit on Saturday.
Lingapalem in Eluru saw the heaviest downpour with 87.25mm of rain, and West Godavari even got an orange alert for heavy rainfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal
Blame a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and some cyclonic circulation—this weather system was hanging off the north Andhra coast at about 5.8km above sea level as of Saturday.
It's expected to drift west-northwest across south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh in the next few days, bringing more light to moderate rain (and those thundershowers) through September 20.
South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema should also brace for heavy rainfall on Sunday.
It is advisable to keep an eye on weather updates and stay safe during these wet days!