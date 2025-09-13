IMD warns of heavy rain in north coastal Andhra until 20th

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Blame a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and some cyclonic circulation—this weather system was hanging off the north Andhra coast at about 5.8km above sea level as of Saturday.

It's expected to drift west-northwest across south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh in the next few days, bringing more light to moderate rain (and those thundershowers) through September 20.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema should also brace for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

It is advisable to keep an eye on weather updates and stay safe during these wet days!