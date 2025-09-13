Next Article
Woman dies by suicide after family attacked, humiliated
A 42-year-old woman, Satya Kumari, died by suicide on a Saturday after her family was violently attacked and publicly humiliated on the main road under Machavaram police station limits.
The attackers accused her son of speaking to a minor girl from Giripuram and reportedly assaulted the entire family before Kumari's death.
Police have filed a case against suspects
After the tragedy, Kumari's family protested outside the police station demanding action.
Police have filed a case against five suspects and are searching for them.
Authorities are urging anyone feeling overwhelmed or distressed to reach out for help through emergency helplines—reminding everyone that support is available when things feel tough.