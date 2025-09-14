Tata Technologies acquires German automotive engineering firm ES-Tec for €75M
What's the story
Tata Technologies, the digital and engineering services arm of the Tata Group, has acquired Germany-based ES-Tec Group for €75 million (over ₹775 crore). The all-cash deal will be completed over two years and is subject to ES-Tec meeting certain performance objectives during this period. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive from the first full year of operations.
Company profile
Who is ES-Tec Group?
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, ES-Tec Group is a leading automotive engineering services provider. The company specializes in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connected driving solutions, and digital engineering services. With over 300 engineers on its team, ES-Tec has established itself as a trusted partner for top European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Market expansion
Acquisition to enhance Tata Technologies's presence in Europe
The acquisition gives Tata Technologies a strategic foothold in Germany, home to the world's most advanced auto innovation ecosystem. This move is expected to widen its access to marquee OEM accounts. Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies, said this acquisition "enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end product engineering solutions across the automotive value chain."
Leadership perspective
ES-Tec Group's MD on partnership with Tata Technologies
Marc Wille, MD & CEO of ES-Tec, welcomed the partnership with Tata Technologies. He said it would expand their international reach while improving pricing competitiveness and development cycles. This collaboration comes as European automakers are increasing investments in ADAS, electrification, and software-defined vehicle platforms, further driving demand for engineering service providers like Tata Technologies and ES-Tec Group.