The all-cash deal will be completed over two years

Tata Technologies acquires German automotive engineering firm ES-Tec for €75M

By Akash Pandey 12:03 pm Sep 14, 202512:03 pm

What's the story

Tata Technologies, the digital and engineering services arm of the Tata Group, has acquired Germany-based ES-Tec Group for €75 million (over ₹775 crore). The all-cash deal will be completed over two years and is subject to ES-Tec meeting certain performance objectives during this period. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive from the first full year of operations.