'28 Years Later' heads to Netflix: Release date, cast, plot

The highly anticipated third installment of the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later, will be released on Netflix India on September 20, 2025. Written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle , the film had its theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The movie stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead roles.

Franchise continuation Cast and crew of '28 Years Later' Set nearly three decades after the outbreak of the Fury Virus from a bio-weapons lab, 28 Years Later is a continuation of the story told in 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007). Boyle and Garland, who collaborated on the previous films, have returned for this installment. The film also stars Alfie Williams in his acting debut and Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson.

Film insights Plot of the film Set on a small island connected to the mainland by a fortified causeway, 28 Years Later explores the lives of survivors in a world where extreme quarantines and diseases still exist. The film's plot reveals disturbing truths about the infected's evolution and sinister changes among other survivors when Jamie embarks on an expedition beyond the island. The cinematography was handled by Anthony Dod Mantle.