'Witcher' S04 teaser unveils Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

The first teaser features Hemsworth's Geralt defeating a ghostly wraith. The official synopsis reads: "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies." "As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

Cast and crew

Along with Hemsworth, the fourth season will feature Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Eamon Farren as Cahir, among others. The upcoming season is the penultimate one for The Witcher series, which will conclude with Season 5. The remaining two seasons were filmed back-to-back and have three novels left to adapt: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.