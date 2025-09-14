'Witcher' S04 teaser unveils Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look at Season 4 of The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia. The fantasy drama series, based on CD Projekt Red's video game franchise and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, will premiere on October 30. This season comes after Henry Cavill's departure from the show in October 2022.
Season 4
Season 4 synopsis and 1st look
The first teaser features Hemsworth's Geralt defeating a ghostly wraith. The official synopsis reads: "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies." "As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."
Twitter Post
Here's the first-look
The Continent awaits. Here’s your exclusive first clip of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. Returns 30th October, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CTvryeUmRd— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025
Cast and crew
Cast, crew, and upcoming season's release date
Along with Hemsworth, the fourth season will feature Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Eamon Farren as Cahir, among others. The upcoming season is the penultimate one for The Witcher series, which will conclude with Season 5. The remaining two seasons were filmed back-to-back and have three novels left to adapt: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.