'Sitaare...' earned '20 times its normal business' on YouTube: Aamir

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that his film Sitaare Zameen Par, released on YouTube, earned "20 times its normal business" through pay-per-view. Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, he defended his decision to release the film directly on YouTube instead of an OTT platform. He argued that this unique move was necessary to reinvent the exhibition system, which suffered due to the pandemic-induced changes in film distribution.

Theatrical release Khan on the risk of YouTube release Khan expressed his fear of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, admitting it was a risky move. He explained that the current eight-week gap between theatrical and streaming releases is detrimental to films with positive word-of-mouth. "In the short run, you can get away with this. But in the long run, this is going to bother you." "The film should at least get a fair chance in the theater."

Future plans Vision for Indian cinema's future Khan also shared his vision for the future of Indian cinema, saying he wants to increase the number of theaters in India. He suggested that there should be at least one theater in every district to reach a larger audience. "We say we want to compete with China and become the world leader. But how would you do that if you don't have enough theaters for your population?"

Past efforts Khan's early thoughts on pay-per-view release Khan also revealed that he had considered releasing his films on a pay-per-view basis as early as 2011 after the success of 3 Idiots. He had even spoken to Dish TV and Tata Sky about this, but the payment process was complicated. "They didn't have as much as YouTube, but there was enough reach. But the payment facility wasn't very smooth."

Future endeavors Khan reveals he turned down ₹125 crore streaming deal Despite the challenges, Khan is optimistic about the pay-per-view model now that UPI and YouTube have become widely available. He revealed that he turned down a ₹125 crore streaming deal for Sitaare Zameen Par to pursue this model. "Had I gone for that, I'd have not only covered my costs but also earned a profit even before the theatrical release." "Then the theatrical and overseas businesses are only surplus."