Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's 'The Rip' gets Netflix release date
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up again—this time for The Rip, a thriller dropping on Netflix worldwide January 16, 2026.
It's their first time reteaming for acting credits since Good Will Hunting.
Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film takes cues from real events and classic '70s cop dramas, focusing on trust and betrayal inside a Miami police unit.
Plot and supporting cast of the film
The Rip centers around a tense crisis sparked by an explosive discovery within the police force.
Alongside Damon and Affleck, you'll see Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
Even before reviews are out, fans are already hyped thanks to teasers making waves online.