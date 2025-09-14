Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's 'The Rip' gets Netflix release date Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up again—this time for The Rip, a thriller dropping on Netflix worldwide January 16, 2026.

It's their first time reteaming for acting credits since Good Will Hunting.

Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film takes cues from real events and classic '70s cop dramas, focusing on trust and betrayal inside a Miami police unit.