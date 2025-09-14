Next Article
'28 Years Later' heads to Netflix: What's the film's plot
The 28 Days Later saga continues—28 Years Later lands on Netflix India from September 20.
Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film picks up with survivors facing the fury virus on a small island connected to the mainland by a fortified causeway.
It first hit theaters back in June 2025.
Cast and crew of the film
This chapter introduces Alfie Williams as Spike and features Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson.
With Cillian Murphy as executive producer and Anthony Dod Mantle behind the camera, the film pulled in $151.2 million worldwide on a $60 million budget.
Thanks to its success, a sequel—28 Years Later: The Bone Temple—is already set for January 2026.