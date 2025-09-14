'28 Years Later' heads to Netflix: What's the film's plot Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

The 28 Days Later saga continues—28 Years Later lands on Netflix India from September 20.

Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film picks up with survivors facing the fury virus on a small island connected to the mainland by a fortified causeway.

It first hit theaters back in June 2025.