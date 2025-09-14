'Glad Salman's fans accepted me': Chitrangda on 'Battle of Galwan'

Singh told Hindustan Times, "Honestly, I was a bit nervous when I came on board. The reason is that Salman has such a huge fan following, and there are so many eyes on him always." "So you get to hear a lot of responses on what his fans think about his work. I am glad that they kind of accepted me with their Salman, their hero. I am happy that it's been good so far."

Film insights

More on 'Battle of Galwan'

Singh also shared some insights into the film. She said, "There is a lot of prep, of course, that has gone into this as it's about the Battle of Galwan." "But it is also delving into the soldiers' emotional lives, them as husbands and fathers, as sons. It's about their personal life." "There are also a lot of variables when you are shooting in the dark, so all that was worked out." Apoorva Lakhia has helmed the film.