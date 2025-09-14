Next Article
Nani's 'The Paradise' gets release date, will be multilingual
Heads up, movie fans—Nani's next big film, The Paradise, is landing in theaters on March 26, 2026.
What's cool? It'll be out in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, and English.
The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, promises a visual treat, and reports say that building the film's massive set took five months of hard work.
Film is inspired by 'Baahubali's Mahishmati kingdom
Inspired by Baahubali's Mahishmati kingdom, The Paradise transforms slum visuals into an empire with a huge palace arch at its heart.
After hits like Hi Nanna and Hit 3, expectations are high for Nani to deliver another standout performance on such an ambitious scale.