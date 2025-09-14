Nani's 'The Paradise' gets release date, will be multilingual Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Heads up, movie fans—Nani's next big film, The Paradise, is landing in theaters on March 26, 2026.

What's cool? It'll be out in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, and English.

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, promises a visual treat, and reports say that building the film's massive set took five months of hard work.