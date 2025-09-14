Next Article
'Cocktail 2' is rolling! Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's starrer goes on floors
The sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail is finally rolling!
Director Homi Adajania just confirmed Kriti Sanon's role with a behind-the-scenes snap and "work in progress" vibes.
Fans are buzzing to see her new avatar, and this time, she's joined by Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
When is the film releasing?
Shahid Kapoor has already shown off his clean-shaven look for the film and shared that shooting has kicked off.
Kriti Sanon is teasing her prep on social media with "One step at a time," while Adajania keeps the excitement going with more BTS moments.
Written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is set for theaters in late 2026—so mark your calendars!