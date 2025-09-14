'Cocktail 2' is rolling! Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's starrer goes on floors

When is the film releasing?

Shahid Kapoor has already shown off his clean-shaven look for the film and shared that shooting has kicked off.

Kriti Sanon is teasing her prep on social media with "One step at a time," while Adajania keeps the excitement going with more BTS moments.

Written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is set for theaters in late 2026—so mark your calendars!