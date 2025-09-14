Banita Sandhu to star opposite Diljit in Imtiaz Ali's film
What's the story
Welsh actor Banita Sandhu (28) has been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming untitled film, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, reported Mid-Day. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh (41) in the movie, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The cast was recently spotted filming at the Asiatic Library in Mumbai.
Casting details
'Detective Sherdil' caught Ali's attention
A source revealed that Sandhu's casting was influenced by her performance in Ravi Chhabria's Detective Sherdil. The source said, "Banita, who made her film debut with the Varun Dhawan-starrer October (2018), was last seen in Ravi Chhabria's Detective Sherdil. It is where Imtiaz spotted Banita and cast her opposite Diljit." Apart from Detective Sherdil, the duo was previously featured in the singer-actor's 2018 music video Jind Mahi.
Plot details
Exploring love and migration during Partition
The film will explore two love stories and the lives of families uprooted from their home states during the Partition. The source added, "Besides the love story, the film [will also focus on] the families who were uprooted from their home states, migration." "Diljit and Banita's is more about the pre-partition days set in Mumbai and Punjab."
Production update
Film to be shot in Punjab once flood situation improves
The first schedule of the film began in August and will continue in Punjab once the flood situation is under control. The source said, "Once the flood situation in Punjab is resolved, the crew will shift to Amritsar in October to can the rest of the film." They also revealed that two more senior actors are yet to be finalized for key roles.