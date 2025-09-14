Banita Sandhu to star opposite Diljit in Imtiaz Ali's film

Welsh actor Banita Sandhu (28) has been roped in for Imtiaz Ali 's upcoming untitled film, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, reported Mid-Day. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh (41) in the movie, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah , Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The cast was recently spotted filming at the Asiatic Library in Mumbai.

Casting details 'Detective Sherdil' caught Ali's attention A source revealed that Sandhu's casting was influenced by her performance in Ravi Chhabria's Detective Sherdil. The source said, "Banita, who made her film debut with the Varun Dhawan-starrer October (2018), was last seen in Ravi Chhabria's Detective Sherdil. It is where Imtiaz spotted Banita and cast her opposite Diljit." Apart from Detective Sherdil, the duo was previously featured in the singer-actor's 2018 music video Jind Mahi.

Plot details Exploring love and migration during Partition The film will explore two love stories and the lives of families uprooted from their home states during the Partition. The source added, "Besides the love story, the film [will also focus on] the families who were uprooted from their home states, migration." "Diljit and Banita's is more about the pre-partition days set in Mumbai and Punjab."