'AA22xA6': Allu Arjun-Atlee to shoot action sequences in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
After an intense 50-day schedule in Mumbai, director Atlee and actor Allu Arjun are gearing up for the next leg of their film AA22xA6 (tentative title). The crew will now head to Abu Dhabi in October to shoot high-octane action sequences. Deepika Padukone is also expected to join them for this schedule, reported Mid-Day. The film reportedly also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ramya Krishnan.
Production details
Atlee is focusing on quality VFX work
A source close to the production revealed that Atlee has been "working with 15 reputed writers from across India for storyboarding and creative." The second schedule in Abu Dhabi will see action scenes being shot in the red dunes of the Liwa Oasis. Meanwhile, Atlee is also consulting renowned firms for VFX and scouting marketing agencies to promote the film.
International marketing
Sun Pictures is in talks with this Hollywood agency
The producers of AA22xA6, led by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, are on the lookout for a global marketing partner. Alexandra E Visconti, executive vice president of creative content at Connekkt MobScene, was spotted in Mumbai last month. "The pan-Indian, high-budget sci-fi action film has a massive budget of ₹600 crore and the makers are looking to collaborate with a US-based creative agency to craft a strategic plan targeting international audiences," said the source.
VFX collaboration
Connekkt MobScene has worked on these big-budget films
The source added, "Currently, discussions with leading Hollywood agency Connekkt MobScene are underway. Allu will also go to the US this month to wrap up the VFX portions of the shoot." Over the years, Connekkt MobScene has worked on movies like Avatar, Dune, Fast & Furious, Jurassic World, The Suicide Squad and Justice League.