'AA22xA6': Allu Arjun-Atlee to shoot action sequences in Abu Dhabi

Production details Atlee is focusing on quality VFX work A source close to the production revealed that Atlee has been "working with 15 reputed writers from across India for storyboarding and creative." The second schedule in Abu Dhabi will see action scenes being shot in the red dunes of the Liwa Oasis. Meanwhile, Atlee is also consulting renowned firms for VFX and scouting marketing agencies to promote the film.

International marketing Sun Pictures is in talks with this Hollywood agency The producers of AA22xA6, led by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, are on the lookout for a global marketing partner. Alexandra E Visconti, executive vice president of creative content at Connekkt MobScene, was spotted in Mumbai last month. "The pan-Indian, high-budget sci-fi action film has a massive budget of ₹600 crore and the makers are looking to collaborate with a US-based creative agency to craft a strategic plan targeting international audiences," said the source.