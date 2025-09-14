2024 Emmy Awards: 'Severance' leads nominations; Nate Bargatze hosts

Where to watch the ceremony and red carpet arrivals

The Bear, Hacks, and The White Lotus are also major contenders, making this year's (2024) competition especially tight.

You can catch the ceremony live on CBS at 8pm ET or stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime; regular Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

Red carpet coverage starts earlier on E!, Entertainment Tonight, People magazine, and Entertainment Weekly, plus there's a delayed YouTube stream of arrivals from the Associated Press.