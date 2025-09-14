2024 Emmy Awards: 'Severance' leads nominations; Nate Bargatze hosts
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Sunday night at LA's Peacock Theater, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.
Severance (Apple TV+) leads the pack with 27 nominations—including every dramatic acting category—while The Studio follows close behind and has already picked up nine Creative Arts Emmys.
Where to watch the ceremony and red carpet arrivals
The Bear, Hacks, and The White Lotus are also major contenders, making this year's (2024) competition especially tight.
You can catch the ceremony live on CBS at 8pm ET or stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime; regular Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.
Red carpet coverage starts earlier on E!, Entertainment Tonight, People magazine, and Entertainment Weekly, plus there's a delayed YouTube stream of arrivals from the Associated Press.