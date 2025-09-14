Next Article
Abhishek Banerjee returns to theater after 20 years with solo play
After two decades away, Abhishek Banerjee is returning to his theater roots with a solo play called Tu Kya Hai, premiering in Mumbai this month.
The play takes a witty look at the struggles faced by young artists—something Banerjee knows firsthand from his early days in Delhi's theater scene before his Bollywood and streaming success.
'Theater taught me the basics of acting'
Banerjee, known for films like Rang De Basanti, Stree, and Dream Girl, says theater taught him the basics of acting and remains close to his heart.
He describes Tu Kya Hai as deeply personal, reflecting not just his own journey but that of every artist.
Reuniting with his original theater group for this project feels like both closing a chapter and starting something new for him.