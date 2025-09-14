Bollywood Music Project: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Farhan to headline festival

The much-anticipated YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 is set to take place on October 4 and 5 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The eighth edition of Asia's largest Bollywood music festival will feature over 30 iconic artists across 10 genres. This year's theme is "All The Feels, All The Hits," promising a celebration of Bollywood's past, present, and future.

Day 1 highlights Day 1 lineup Day 1 of the festival will be headlined by Shankar Mahadevan & Friends, who will perform an extensive three-hour set. They will be joined by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, and percussionist Sivamani. The lineup also includes Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. Anu Malik will revisit his '90s hits while Baba Sehgal is expected to deliver his iconic Bollywood rap songs.

Day 2 highlights Day 2 lineup The second day will feature the legendary duo Salim-Sulaiman Merchant performing timeless numbers like Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, O Re Piya, and Chak De India. Tanishk Bagchi with Zarah S Khan and Asees Kaur will bring electro-pop renditions of Bollywood chartbusters. Other performers include Hargun Kaur's Punjabi Sufi-folk, Usha Uthup, Rakesh Maini, and Pawandeep Rajan, among others.

Festival insights 'Bollywood music has always been about emotion,' Mahadevan said The festival is powered by YES BANK, Magic Moments Music Studio, Tuborg, Hell Energy, and JBL. "Bollywood music has always been about emotion, melody, and bringing people together. The YES BANK Bollywood Music Project is an incredible stage that celebrates this magic," Mahadevan said. "Every live performance is a new story... This festival is the perfect place to celebrate the journey of Bollywood music," Salim-Sulaiman added.