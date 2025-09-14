Is Aamir's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj shelved? Actor breaks silence
What's the story
Aamir Khan has dispelled recent rumors about his collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor confirmed that the project is still happening, despite recent reports suggesting that the film has been shelved over script issues. He also clarified that this film is not connected to his cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Statement
Khan will start the film next year
In a recent interview with News24, Khan said, "Of course I am [doing the film]." "It is not a sequel to Coolie at all." "It's an entirely different script. It's an action film, yeah. We start next year." He also dismissed recent viral claims that he had called Coolie a "mistake" and "badly made." "What nonsense is this? I've never said anything like this? Am I the kind of person to make such cheap statements?"
Respect
'Fake videos must stop'
Khan also stressed that such fake claims and rumors can harm films and relationships. He said, "Fake videos must stop. I have the highest regards for Rajini Sir. I did Coolie for my love of him." The actor also revealed that he didn't charge any money for his role in Coolie, saying, "Working with him was all the remuneration I needed."