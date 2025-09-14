Is Aamir's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj shelved? Actor breaks silence 

Statement

Khan will start the film next year

In a recent interview with News24, Khan said, "Of course I am [doing the film]." "It is not a sequel to Coolie at all." "It's an entirely different script. It's an action film, yeah. We start next year." He also dismissed recent viral claims that he had called Coolie a "mistake" and "badly made." "What nonsense is this? I've never said anything like this? Am I the kind of person to make such cheap statements?"