'Rubbish second-half...': Piyush Mishra says Anurag Kashyap 'ruins' his films

In a recent interview, actor Piyush Mishra openly criticized filmmaker Anurag Kashyap 's movies, particularly their second halves. Speaking with Manoj Bajpayee on the Humans of Cinema channel, Mishra said he was annoyed by the latter half of Gulaal and Dev D. He also said that he sometimes watches Gangs of Wasseypur but avoids Gulaal altogether.

Criticism Mishra said he couldn't understand 'Gulaal's 2nd half Mishra told Kashyap during the interview, "I'm sorry...Anurag, I know I'm in the film, but I didn't get the second half of Gulaal. I have no idea what you did." He added that Kashyap has a habit of sabotaging his work. "He makes half a good movie, then he spoils it. It's like he can't believe that he's made such a good movie." "He thinks 'wow, this is a good movie, let's ruin it. Let's make a rubbish second half."

Film analysis He also criticized 'Dev D' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Mishra further criticized Dev D, saying its first half was a classic, but the film lost its way soon after. He said, "I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange." He also slammed Gangs of Wasseypur, saying that while the first part was strong, Kashyap "lost his mind" in the continuation.