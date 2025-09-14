'Rubbish second-half...': Piyush Mishra says Anurag Kashyap 'ruins' his films
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Piyush Mishra openly criticized filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's movies, particularly their second halves. Speaking with Manoj Bajpayee on the Humans of Cinema channel, Mishra said he was annoyed by the latter half of Gulaal and Dev D. He also said that he sometimes watches Gangs of Wasseypur but avoids Gulaal altogether.
Criticism
Mishra said he couldn't understand 'Gulaal's 2nd half
Mishra told Kashyap during the interview, "I'm sorry...Anurag, I know I'm in the film, but I didn't get the second half of Gulaal. I have no idea what you did." He added that Kashyap has a habit of sabotaging his work. "He makes half a good movie, then he spoils it. It's like he can't believe that he's made such a good movie." "He thinks 'wow, this is a good movie, let's ruin it. Let's make a rubbish second half."
Film analysis
He also criticized 'Dev D' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Mishra further criticized Dev D, saying its first half was a classic, but the film lost its way soon after. He said, "I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange." He also slammed Gangs of Wasseypur, saying that while the first part was strong, Kashyap "lost his mind" in the continuation.
Respect
Mishra-Bajpayee acknowledged Kashyap's impact on Indian cinema
Despite his criticisms, Mishra and Bajpayee acknowledged Kashyap's stature as a filmmaker. Mishra said, "When the history of Hindi cinema is written, there will be time before Anurag Kashyap and after Anurag Kashyap." Bajpayee also joked that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cameo in Dev D "saved" the film's second half. Meanwhile, Kashyap has several projects lined up, including Bandar and Nishaanchi.