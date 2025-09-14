Next Article
'Elio' on OTT: When, where to watch animated film
Pixar and Disney's animated sci-fi adventure Elio is landing on Disney+ and JioHotstar starting September 17, 2025.
After its June theatrical release, where it made $153 million globally, the film brings viewers into the story of Elio Solis—an 11-year-old boy who accidentally gets chosen as Earth's ambassador to a council of aliens.
OTT details and timing
Elio will be streaming through OTTplay Premium on Disney+ and JioHotstar.
The timing lines up with school holidays, making it a perfect pick for family movie nights or chill afternoons.
Cast behind the characters
With Yonas Kibreab voicing Elio, Zoe Saldana as Aunt Olga, and Remy Edgerly as Glordon (the space warlord's son), the film mixes Pixar's classic heart with a fresh sci-fi twist.