'Elio' on OTT: When, where to watch animated film Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Pixar and Disney's animated sci-fi adventure Elio is landing on Disney+ and JioHotstar starting September 17, 2025.

After its June theatrical release, where it made $153 million globally, the film brings viewers into the story of Elio Solis—an 11-year-old boy who accidentally gets chosen as Earth's ambassador to a council of aliens.