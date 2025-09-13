Did Aamir call 'Coolie' cameo 'badly-written'? Superstar's team debunks rumors
What's the story
Aamir Khan's team has denied reports claiming that the actor called his cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie "purposeless." The clarification was issued after a screenshot of an alleged interview with Khan went viral on social media. In the supposed interview, Khan was quoted as saying he couldn't understand the purpose of his character and that it was "badly written" and there was "no thought behind it."
Statement
Khan holds highest regard for Rajinikanth, says statement
Khan's team has now issued a statement saying, "Mr. Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie." The statement added that Khan holds "the highest regard for Mr. Rajinikanth, Mr. Lokesh Kanagaraj, and in fact the entire team of Coolie." It also highlighted the film's box office success, saying its earnings of over ₹500 crore speak for themselves. Notably, the viral, fabricated interview had no date of publication or byline.
Film's success
About 'Coolie'
Directed by Kanagaraj, Coolie received mixed to negative reviews, with Khan also receiving flak for his cameo as Dahaa. In it, Rajinikanth plays Devaraj "Deva," a principled boarding house owner with a mysterious past, in a world ruled by Simon Xavier and his associate Dayalan, who control all smuggling operations at Visakhapatnam harbor. Coolie is now available to watch on Prime Video in multiple languages.