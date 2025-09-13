Aamir regrets role in 'Coolie'? Decoding truth behind viral interview

A supposed interview of superstar Aamir Khan , where he allegedly slammed his cameo in Rajinikanth 's Coolie, has gone viral. In the quote, Khan is seen saying that he accepted the role for Rajinikanth but found it "badly written." He also allegedly called it a "big mistake" and said he would be more careful about such decisions in the future. This supposed quote, however, has been fabricated, and Khan has not criticized Coolie at all, per LatestLY.

Viral quote 'I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab' The viral quote, which appears to be from a newspaper article, has Khan saying, "I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab. To be honest, I still can't figure out what my character was meant to do." "It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written." Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the film.

Alleged statement 'Understand why people were disappointed': Interview quoted Khan as saying The quote further reads, "The film's harsh reviews didn't help. I wasn't involved creatively, so I had no idea how the final product would turn out." "I thought it would be a fun appearance, but clearly it didn't land. Itna reaction milega socha nahi tha. But looking back, I understand why people were disappointed."

Twitter Post Here's the fabricated interview Aamir khan about his cameo in #Coolie 😶 pic.twitter.com/fmrpE6hUmE — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) September 12, 2025