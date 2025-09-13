Aamir regrets role in 'Coolie'? Decoding truth behind viral interview
What's the story
A supposed interview of superstar Aamir Khan, where he allegedly slammed his cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie, has gone viral. In the quote, Khan is seen saying that he accepted the role for Rajinikanth but found it "badly written." He also allegedly called it a "big mistake" and said he would be more careful about such decisions in the future. This supposed quote, however, has been fabricated, and Khan has not criticized Coolie at all, per LatestLY.
Viral quote
'I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab'
The viral quote, which appears to be from a newspaper article, has Khan saying, "I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab. To be honest, I still can't figure out what my character was meant to do." "It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written." Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the film.
Alleged statement
'Understand why people were disappointed': Interview quoted Khan as saying
The quote further reads, "The film's harsh reviews didn't help. I wasn't involved creatively, so I had no idea how the final product would turn out." "I thought it would be a fun appearance, but clearly it didn't land. Itna reaction milega socha nahi tha. But looking back, I understand why people were disappointed."
Twitter Post
Here's the fabricated interview
Aamir khan about his cameo in #Coolie 😶 pic.twitter.com/fmrpE6hUmE— Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) September 12, 2025
Fact check
Image of the article doesn't have a date or byline
The image of the alleged article doesn't have a publishing date or a proper byline, raising several doubts about its authenticity. There is no original source available online either. Khan's team has yet to address the fake interview. To recall, the actor played Dahaa in Coolie, and his role, along with the storyline, was widely criticized. Meanwhile, after Coolie, Kanagaraj and Khan were supposed to collaborate on a superhero film, but the project has now been shelved.