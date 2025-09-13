Sean Astin elected new SAG-AFTRA president

Hollywood actor Sean Astin, famous for his role in The Lord of the Rings , has been elected as the new president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). He will be taking over from Fran Drescher, who chose not to seek re-election. Astin's mother, Patty Duke, also served as president of the union 37 years ago. The election saw a low voter turnout with only 17.34% of ballots returned nationally.

Election results Astin wins nearly 80% of the votes Astin won nearly 80% of the votes, while his opponent, Chuck Slavin, got just over 20%. His running mate, Michelle Hurd, was elected as secretary-treasurer with around 65% of the votes. Hurd's opponent, Peter Antico, received more than 35% support. Astin said he was "thrilled" to be allowed to lead the organization and promised a future defined by "confidence, progress, and fierce advocacy," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Future agenda Astin, Hurd's goals and opponents' promises Astin and Hurd campaigned on restoring US productions, expanding health and pension benefits, prioritizing residuals in contract talks, and strengthening AI safeguards. They also served on the 2023 negotiating committee and the national board under Drescher. Meanwhile, their opponents, Slavin and Antico, promised major changes in union politics, including overhauling AI protections and expanding members' access to the union health plan.