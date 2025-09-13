Sean Astin elected new SAG-AFTRA president
Hollywood actor Sean Astin, famous for his role in The Lord of the Rings, has been elected as the new president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). He will be taking over from Fran Drescher, who chose not to seek re-election. Astin's mother, Patty Duke, also served as president of the union 37 years ago. The election saw a low voter turnout with only 17.34% of ballots returned nationally.
Election results
Astin wins nearly 80% of the votes
Astin won nearly 80% of the votes, while his opponent, Chuck Slavin, got just over 20%. His running mate, Michelle Hurd, was elected as secretary-treasurer with around 65% of the votes. Hurd's opponent, Peter Antico, received more than 35% support. Astin said he was "thrilled" to be allowed to lead the organization and promised a future defined by "confidence, progress, and fierce advocacy," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Future agenda
Astin, Hurd's goals and opponents' promises
Astin and Hurd campaigned on restoring US productions, expanding health and pension benefits, prioritizing residuals in contract talks, and strengthening AI safeguards. They also served on the 2023 negotiating committee and the national board under Drescher. Meanwhile, their opponents, Slavin and Antico, promised major changes in union politics, including overhauling AI protections and expanding members' access to the union health plan.
Upcoming negotiations
Preparing for upcoming contract negotiations
Astin and Hurd will soon have to prepare for the union's 2026 film and television contract negotiations. These will be the first negotiations since the actors' strike in 2023. The current SAG-AFTRA deal expires on June 30, 2026. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates union contracts, welcomed Astin. They said in a statement, "We look forward to working with President Astin to address the issues most important to SAG-AFTRA performers."