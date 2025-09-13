'He understands failure': Why Anurag Kashyap cast Bobby in 'Bandar'
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his decision to cast Bobby Deol in his latest film, Bandar (Monkey in a Cage). The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tells the story of an aging television star whose life turns upside down after being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. In an interview, Kashyap explained why he felt Deol was the perfect choice for this complex role.
Casting choice
Bobby understands what failure means: Kashyap
Kashyap told Mid-Day, "The story is of a has-been. The actor had to be my age, as my generation has not transitioned well to the social media age." "Bobby understands what failure means. He has seen his career fade away, and then he found his way back." The director also praised Deol for being "emotionally bare" in the film.
Personal identification
I have been written off many times: Kashyap
Kashyap revealed that he could relate to Deol's journey, saying, "I could identify with Bobby because I have been written off many times." The director also shared an anecdote about Deol's struggles in his career. He said, "Bobby said that if he'd pass by a house where a shoot was happening, he would cry or get angry, wondering why nobody was asking him to act in that film."
Film's theme
On exploring gray areas of MeToo in 'Bandar'
Through Bandar, Kashyap has delved into the gray areas of MeToo accusations, the thin line between right and wrong. The director said that he didn't share the script with any actor because he was also in the process of finding his film. He said, "Bandar has been the most difficult movie to make emotionally because it's a film about things in the past when there was no social media." "We're dealing with an emotional subject. We're asking questions."