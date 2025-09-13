'Thandakaaranyam' teaser: Dinesh-Kalaiyarasan's film introduces a magical root to love
The teaser for Thandakaaranyam, a new Tamil film starring Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, is out now.
Hitting theaters on September 19, the movie introduces a quirky village tradition where a mysterious 'kizhangu' (root) helps people find their soulmate—all set against an atmospheric forest backdrop.
It's shaping up to be an emotional romance with a unique local flavor.
'Thandakaaranyam' to clash with 'Kiss,' 'Shakthi Thirumagan'
Thandakaaranyam isn't just about love—it mixes in action and some thoughtful social themes too.
Directed by Athirai Athiyan and produced by Pa Ranjith, the film also features music by Justin Prabhakaran.
With supporting roles from Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, it'll be battling for attention alongside Kavin's Kiss and Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan when all three hit screens this September.