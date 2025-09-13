'Thandakaaranyam' teaser: Dinesh-Kalaiyarasan's film introduces a magical root to love

'Thandakaaranyam' to clash with 'Kiss,' 'Shakthi Thirumagan'

Thandakaaranyam isn't just about love—it mixes in action and some thoughtful social themes too.

Directed by Athirai Athiyan and produced by Pa Ranjith, the film also features music by Justin Prabhakaran.

With supporting roles from Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, it'll be battling for attention alongside Kavin's Kiss and Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan when all three hit screens this September.