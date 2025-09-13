Sai Pallavi-Junaid's 'Mere Raho' releases in December: Everything to know

Aamir Khan Productions has announced the release date of its upcoming romantic drama, Mere Raho. The film, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi , will hit theaters on December 12, 2025. The announcement puts an end to earlier speculations about the project. It was earlier reported that the movie was titled Ek Din and would be released on November 7, 2025.

Film details Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan reunite after 17 years Mere Raho is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The film marks a special reunion between the two Khans after 17 years, following their successful collaboration on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Mansoor has earlier directed films like Akele Hum Akele Tum and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Film's setting Film set against Japan's Sapporo Snow Festival Mere Raho is reportedly set against the stunning winter backdrop of Japan and features the iconic Sapporo Snow Festival. Major portions of the film were shot on location in early 2024. Despite facing challenges during production due to unexpected snowfall, the team's perseverance ensured that they stayed on schedule for post-production.