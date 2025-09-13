Next Article
Delhi HC clears Mandhira's name in Sunjay Kapur estate battle
The Delhi High Court has taken Mandhira Kapur, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, out of the inheritance fight over his massive ₹30,000 crore estate.
The court clarified she was never actually part of the case challenging a purported will that is being contested by Sunjay's children and former wife, Karisma Kapoor, seeking shares in the assets.
Legal tussle continues over Sunjay's assets
Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor are still contesting the will and want their share.
Even though Mandhira's lawyers showed up in court this week, it turns out nothing was officially filed for her.
Now, the court has told Priya to list all of Sunjay's assets as they were on June 12, 2025—the day he passed away—while the legal tussle between Priya and the kids continues.