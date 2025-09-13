Delhi HC clears Mandhira's name in Sunjay Kapur estate battle

Legal tussle continues over Sunjay's assets

Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor are still contesting the will and want their share.

Even though Mandhira's lawyers showed up in court this week, it turns out nothing was officially filed for her.

Now, the court has told Priya to list all of Sunjay's assets as they were on June 12, 2025—the day he passed away—while the legal tussle between Priya and the kids continues.