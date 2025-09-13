Did Aamir exit Lokesh's project over script? What we know

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have parted ways on their upcoming superhero film . The decision comes after the duo's previous collaboration on Coolie, where Khan made a cameo as a gesture of goodwill for Rajinikanth . Despite confirming their next project during Sitaare Zameen Par promotions, it seems creative differences have led to the shelving of this venture.

Creative differences 'Creative differences' led to this decision A source recently told Bollywood Hungama that the real reason behind shelving the project was creative differences over the script. "Aamir wanted Lokesh to completely invest himself in the superhero film, as the subject had scope to redefine Indian Cinema." "But Lokesh was willing to get into it and follow his own process of work, by improvising on the set."

Script issues 'The two could not gel well...' The source further revealed that Khan prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, while Kanagaraj believes in writing through the process of shooting. "The two could not gel well in the creative process, and decided to part ways on a good note with the intent of collaborating in the future," added the source.