Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Superhero' project reportedly shelved
What's the story
The much-anticipated superhero movie by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly been scrapped. According to Let's Cinema, the film was initially slated to begin production after Kaithi 2. However, the plans shifted following the lukewarm reception to Khan's highly hyped cameo in Kanagaraj's recent film Coolie.
Audience response
'Coolie': Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan starred
Khan's brief role as Dahaa, a syndicate leader involved in organ trafficking, in Coolie was met with mixed reactions. The film, starring Rajinikanth as Deva, revolves around the story of a former daily wage laborer who seeks justice for his friend's untimely death. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan.
Future plans
Khan's recent work; Kanagaraj's upcoming projects
After Coolie, Kanagaraj has many more projects in the pipeline, with Vikram 2, Kaithi 2, Rolex, etc. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama about a suspended basketball coach assigned community service with a team of specially-abled players. The film was a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones (2018).