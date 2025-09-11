Lucky Mehta feels 'fortunate' to join 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...2'

Actor Lucky Mehta has joined the star cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 . The show, which premiered on July 29, is a sequel to the original series that aired over two decades ago. In an emotional statement to Entertainment Times, Mehta said she felt "truly fortunate" to fulfill her late father's dream of working with Ektaa Kapoor 's Balaji Telefilms by joining this iconic franchise.

Emotional journey 'He's watching over and blessing me...' Mehta revealed that her late father had always encouraged her to work with Balaji Telefilms. She told the outlet, "When my father was with me, every time I signed a new project, he would ask me, 'When will you work with Ektaa Kapoor?'" "Today, even though my dad is no longer with me, I know he's watching over and blessing me from above." "I feel truly fortunate that I could fulfill his dream and make him proud."

Career milestone 'Being part of this cult franchise is a blessing' Mehta said that she received another offer around the same time as this project but chose to honor her commitment to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She said, "It's true that when I signed this show, I also got a call for another one." "But I deeply value my work and commitments. Being part of this cult franchise is a blessing in itself."